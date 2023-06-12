Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: The grand Jagannath Rath Yatra will be taken out on June 20, know interesting secrets related to it

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: According to Panchang, this year Jagannath Rath Yatra will be taken out on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Let us tell you that this world famous Rath Yatra is organized on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month. It is believed that Lord Shri Krishna i.e. Lord Jagannath along with his brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra sets out on a journey of 9 days on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month. Learn here interesting facts related to Rath Yatra and Lord Jagannath

No one’s hands, feet and claws are there in the statue

It sounds strange to hear, but it is true that none of the three idols of Lord Jagannath, sister Subhadra and elder brother Balram have hands, feet and claws. There is also a legend behind this. It is said that Vishwakarma ji was doing the work of making these idols in ancient times. He had a condition that no one would enter his room until the work of making the idols was completed. But when the king opened the door of his room, Vishwakarma left the idols in the middle. Since then the idols remained incomplete which have not been completed till date. Since then these three idols do not have hands, feet and claws. The idols are made from neem wood.

What is the specialty of Rath Yatra

The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath begins in Jagannathpuri on Ashadh Shukla Dwitiya. Lord Jagannath goes to the public once a year in the Rath Yatra, that is why it has so much importance. The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath begins on Ashada Shukla Dwitiya at Jagannath Puri and ends on Dashami Tithi. At the front of the Rath Yatra, Shri Balram on the Taal flag, Mata Subhadra and Sudarshan Chakra on the Padma flag chariot and finally Shri Jagannath ji on the Garun flag walks behind.

How is the structure of the chariot

The chariot of Jagannath Rath Yatra is of a strange structure. No metal is used in these three chariots. They are made from three types of sacred woods. The construction work of the chariot is started from Akshaya Tritiya. Lord Jagannath’s chariot has 16 wheels. Shri Balram on the Taal flag in the front of the Rath Yatra, Mata Subhadra and Sudarshan Chakra on the Padma flag chariot behind him and Shri Jagannath ji on the Garuda flag or the chariot named Nandighosh walks behind. The Taladhwaj chariot is 65 feet long, 64 feet wide and 45 feet high. It has 17 wheels of 7 feet diameter. The chariot of Balabhadra ji is Taladhwaj and the chariot of Subhadra ji is smaller than the chariot of Jagannath ji. By evening all these three chariots reach the Gundicha temple. Lord Jagannath gets down from the chariot and enters the temple and stays there for 9 days. The darshan of Shri Jagannath ji during these nine days in the Gundicha temple is called aadap-darshan and it is believed that all the troubles of the devotees are removed by seeing the chariot.