jagannath rath yatra 2023 when is jagannath rath yatra know right date important things related to rath yatra in hindi tv

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Date: Jagannath Rath Yatra festival is falling on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. It is one of the biggest and most famous festivals of India, which takes place at the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, where lakhs of devotees come to pay obeisance to Lord Jagannath. The date of the festival is determined according to the Hindu lunar calendar. It falls on the second date of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month. Rath Mahotsav is also known as Navdina Yatra, Gundicha Yatra or Dashavatar. The Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the oldest Rath Yatras in the world and has been mentioned in ancient texts as well. Know when the Rath Yatra will be celebrated in Puri in the year 2023 and what is the importance of this day.