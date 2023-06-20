Jagannath Rath Yatra LIVE: Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra will start today

Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will start today

Devotees thronged the Jagannath temples in different Jagannath temples of the city on Monday to see the new youth darshan of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, sister Subhadra and brother Balabhadra. In which a large number of devotees gathered in Sector-3 Ahirabandh Jagannath Temple, Basanti Colony Jagannath Temple, Uditnagar Jagannath Temple, Hanuman Vatika Jagannath Temple, Panposh Jagannath Temple and other temples for Navayuvan Darshan. On the other hand, on Tuesday, Mahaprabhu Jagannath along with sister Subhadra and brother Balabhadra will leave for Mousibadi after being mounted on a chariot. Its preparation has been completed by the police administration. In which the time has been fixed for taking out Rath Yatra at 3 pm and reaching Mausi Bari at 6.30 pm. During this, a total of 27 platoons of police force will be deployed.

Lakhs of people gathered in Puri city of Odisha

Every year Jagannath Rath Yatra is taken out with pomp. People from all over the country and abroad come to participate in this journey. Different enthusiasm and gaiety can be seen among the devotees regarding this journey. This year, this Rath Yatra is starting on 20 June i.e. from today. This time the 146th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is being taken out. A crowd of lakhs of people has reached Puri city of Odisha. At the same time, Jagannath Rath Yatra will also be taken out in the capital Ranchi.