Jagannath Rath Yatra on June 20, preparations begin in Patna’s ISKCON and Gaudiya Math, special chariot will be prepared

Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra will be taken out on June 20 in the capital Patna. A special chariot weighing more than two thousand kg will be prepared in the temple premises for this Rath Yatra coming out from ISKCON Temple, Patna. ISKCON temple spokesperson Gopal Das told that the preparations for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath have started. But specific information in this regard will be given only after the arrival of senior priests and people associated with the management of the temple. The frame of the chariot will be prepared with a mixture of iron and wood. It will be finalized by local and Kolkata artisans together.

Devotees will gather from country and abroad

According to the information received, about 20-25 devotees will be able to sit together in this chariot of Lord Jagannath. In view of the heat, there will also be a cooler arrangement for the deity. The idols of Sudarshan along with Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and his sister Subhadra will be kept from the ISKCON temple in the rath yatra that will be held on June 20. The chariot will be decorated with different flowers before the Rath Yatra. Devotees from all over the country and abroad will gather on this occasion and a grand cultural and bhajan evening will be organized.

Rath Yatra tour will be done in the temple itself

On the other hand, preparations have started for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in the Gaudiya Math temple located in Mithapur of the city. The chief priest of the temple Hari Sharan Das Prabhu said that on June 20, the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath would be taken for a tour from 4 to 7 pm in the temple premises itself. After this there will be bhajan-kirtan. Maha Prasad will be distributed after Kirtan. Senior priests from Kolkata Gaudiya Math will be involved in participating in the Rath Yatra.

