jagannath yatra 2023 lord jagannath will go into exile for 15 days know ritual and significance unk

Jagannath Yatra 2023: Lord Jagannath Swamy on Sunday bath trip Is. After this the Lord will go into exile for 15 days. The bath journey will start at one o’clock in the day, which will last till 1:45. The deity will be bathed alternately with Ashwagandha, rose water, turmeric, kumkum, fragrant flowers, Ganges water, medicine water. After this bath, common devotees will bathe the Lord. At 3:30 in the day all the three idols will go to solitude. It is believed that the Lord becomes ill after taking too much bath, he gets fever. Then Prabhu goes into seclusion for 15 days. The Lord is worshiped in secret for 15 days and he is treated with medicines. Meanwhile, the Lord is also prepared for the Gundicha Yatra.