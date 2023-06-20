jagannathpur rath yatra 2023 security arrangements in ranchi traffic and parking arrangements will be like this see route unk

Jagannathpur Rath Yatra 2023: Ranchi Police has made arrangements for security and traffic regarding the Jagannathpur Rath Yatra. One thousand forces including armed and stick party have been deployed for security. Along with this, magistrates have also been deployed. A control room has been set up in the school located near the Jagannathpur temple. Several watch towers have been built in the fair premises, through which the entire fair premises will be monitored. The fair will also be monitored through drone cameras. Arrangements have also been made for fire brigade, Vajra vehicle etc. in the fair. The traffic police has made separate traffic arrangements for the fair. Entry of vehicles will be prohibited on many roads leading to Jagannathpur temple. In view of the fair, drop gates have been made at 16 places.