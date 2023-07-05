‘Jahiya tu na rahba tab tahar ka hoi’, Lalu Yadav warns PM Narendra Modi in Bhojpuri

National President of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday attacked the customs and policies of BJP and Narendra Modi one after the other. In a program organized on the 27th foundation day of RJD, Lalu Prasad was seen attacking Narendra Modi directly. He said that in the year 2024 elections, he will uproot Narendra Modi. Case – has been sued. Make a case, make a case. That’s just what’s happening.

Lalu warned PM Narendra Modi

Lalu Yadav roared against Narendra Modi in his familiar style during the foundation day program. In his own style, he warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government that ‘Jahiya tu na rahba tab tahar ka hoi’. Be of speed, be extinguished. Think We will live by selling flower garlands’.

RJD people are not afraid

Lalu Prasad appealed to the RJD workers while addressing the workers in the program organized by the Scheduled Caste Cell at the RJD state office. He said that you people do not have to bow down. You have to keep moving forward. RJD will never bow down. The RJD supremo said that we will win the 2024 elections. RJD will be ahead. We are learned people. RJD people are not afraid.

Center accused of buying and selling MLAs

Lalu Prasad did not stop here during his address, he bluntly said that the people sitting in the center are buying and selling MLAs. These people are engaged in grabbing power. Blaming the Center for inflation, the RJD supremo said that inflation has troubled the country.

Lalu said on the release of the book based on the life of Nitish – will not let Bihar move, BJP will be wiped out

will uproot the BJP from power

On the unity of non-BJP parties, Lalu Prasad said that under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, leaders of 17 parties were present recently. We were also in this. Then we will gather in Bangalore. We will win the 2024 elections. Will uproot the BJP from power. He accused the Prime Minister and the BJP that the Modi government at the Center is engaged in breaking the country. He specially raised the issue of bhindi being priced at Rs 60 per kg.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tLVkaKaEEQ)