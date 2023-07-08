Jain monk Acharya Shri Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj murdered in Karnataka, was missing for two days

Jain monk Acharya Shri Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj has been murdered in Karnataka. He was missing for the last two days. The information of his murder has been confirmed by PTI news agency today. In the case of Jain Muni’s murder, the police have detained two people.

The matter is related to money transactions

It may be known that the manager of the ashram had informed about his disappearance. Jain Muni lived in Nandi Parvat Ashram which is situated in Chikkodi Taluka, Belagavi District. The police has not yet given this information concretely in what condition the dead body of the Jain monk has been recovered. But such information is coming out quoting sources that his body has been recovered in pieces. According to the information coming out in the police interrogation, Jain Muni used to do money lending and the suspects had allegedly borrowed something from him. The police officer said that prima facie it appears that the Jain monk was murdered in a money-related matter.

Maharashtra Politics: Eknath Shinde was asked to resign? Politics heats up with Aditya Thackeray’s claim