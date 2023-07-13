Jain monk murder case: All India Digambar Jain Mahasabha demands CBI inquiry, letter written to CM Siddaramaiah

Jain monk murder case: Kamkumar Nandi, a Jain saint in Karnataka murder of muniraj Protests are happening all over the country. Several parties and organizations, including the BJP, have lodged protests against the murder. In this episode, the All India Digambar Jain Mahasabha has written a letter to the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah demanding an immediate inquiry into the murder of Digambar Jain Acharya Kamkumar Nandi by the appropriate government agency or CBI. Many other parties, including the BJP, are condemning the Karnataka government for the massacre.

All India Digamber Jain Mahasabha has written a letter to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah demanding immediate investigation by a proper Government agency or CBI into the killing of Digamber Jain Acharya Kamkumar Nandi in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/u810rYLDPX

Government failed to maintain law and order – BJPIn protest against the brutal murder of Jain monk Acharya Shri Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi, opposition Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs protested near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Vidhana Soudha. The legislators, led by former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, sat near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and raised slogans against the law and order situation in the state. BJP leaders and workers also took out a march towards Raj Bhavan and handed over a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The protesters have requested the governor to issue appropriate directions to the government to maintain law and order and peace.

BJP is demanding CBI inquiryBJP is continuously targeting the state government regarding the murder of Jain monk in Karnataka. The BJP claims that the government has completely failed to maintain law and order in the state. BJP is demanding to hand over the investigation of the murder to the central agency CBI. At the same time, the Karnataka government has refused to get the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate the murder of Jain monk.

Regarding this, the BJP has submitted a memorandum to the Governor while protesting. Here, in the murder case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the government is taking all the cases seriously. He said that the police is investigating efficiently, soon the truth will come to the fore. The government has also assured strict action against the culprits.

what is the whole matterLet me tell you, the dead body of a Jain monk was recovered from a borewell in Belagavi, Karnataka. According to the police, the body of a Jain monk was found in a well in Chikodi taluk. It is being told that Jain monk Acharya Shri Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj was missing since last July. His missing report was also lodged with the police. Two accused have also been arrested in this murder case.with language input