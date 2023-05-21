Jaish operative arrested from Kupwara, was plotting to spread instability

New Delhi, May 21 (Hindustan Times). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed operative, identified as Mohd Ubaid Malik, from Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) involved in a conspiracy to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir.

In the investigation, NIA has come to know that Ubair was in touch with the Jaish commander of Pakistan and was passing information related to the movement of security forces and soldiers. Some documents have also been recovered from it, which prove this point.

It is noteworthy that the NIA registered a case under various sections in June last year. The case was related to disturbing the peace of Jammu and Kashmir and waging war against the country. To do this, a conspiracy was being hatched to target minorities and security forces.

To execute the conspiracy, drugs, money, weapons, IEDs and other remote and magnetic bombs were being sent from across the border. IDs were sent through drones. It was forwarded to active terrorists only with the help of local operatives.