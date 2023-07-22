Jamia’s centenary year convocation on Sunday, Vice President Dhankhar will be the chief guest

New Delhi, 22 July (Hindustan Times). The centenary year convocation ceremony of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will be held at Vigyan Bhavan on Sunday. About 12 thousand 500 students will be awarded degrees and diplomas on this occasion to the students passed out in the academic year 2019 and 2020. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest on the occasion and will deliver the convocation address. Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will preside over the convocation. The program will start from 11 am.

Jamia Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar (Padma Shri) will deliver her address on the occasion and present the University’s report. In this convocation, degrees and diplomas will be awarded to about twelve thousand five hundred students including gold medal winners who have passed out in the year 2019 and 2020. Keeping in view the limited space in Vigyan Bhavan, degrees will be awarded only to gold medalists and PhD students. All other students will be awarded their degrees and diplomas at the University in the afternoon. University’s Dr. M.A. at 5:30 pm. A special function will be held at Ansari Auditorium, where the chief guest of the function, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena will distribute gold medals to the toppers.