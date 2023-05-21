Jammu and Kashmir: Bus going to Mata Vaishno Devi met with accident, one woman killed, 24 injured

Jammu and Kashmir A bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi temple overturned on Sunday in Reasi district. A woman died and 24 others were injured in the accident. The officers provided this information. The accident took place near Murree on the outskirts of Katra around 1 pm.

There were 30 passengers in the bus

Officials said that there were 30 passengers in the vehicle, including women and children. Everyone was returning after visiting the temple. Officials said that soon after the accident, rescuers including a team of local volunteers and police reached the spot and took the injured to the Community Health Center, Katra, where Jaipur’s policy was declared brought dead.

The injured were sent to the hospital for treatment

Of the 24 injured, 11 were later referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, for specialized treatment, officials said. Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Katra, Angrej Singh said that in the preliminary investigation, the cause of the accident has been said to be driving at a high speed. According to ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, the accident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a sharp turn.

Jammu and Kashmir | Several people were injured after a bus met with an accident in Katra’s Muri area in Reasi district. Injured people were rushed to hospital. Police personnel on the spot. pic.twitter.com/j3TQqfZKVV

— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023



