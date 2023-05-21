Jammu and Kashmir: Extensive search operation in Poonch, security forces asked people to stay in their homes

Jammu and Kashmir A sentry in a forward area of ​​border Poonch district noticed suspicious movement late on Saturday night and fired shots, prompting the army to launch a massive search operation in the area on Sunday. Giving this information, the officials said that people have been asked to stay inside their homes.

firing after seeing suspicious activity

Officials said that at around 3 am, the jawan on sentry duty at Keri camp in Mendhar sector opened fire after noticing suspicious movement, in which no one was injured. He said that the suspect did not retaliate, but the army has launched a massive search operation in the area and the nearby forest to ensure that no terrorists are present there.

The search operation is still going on in the forest.

According to officials, all roads leading to the huge forest area surrounded for the search operation have been closed and people have been asked to stay indoors as a precautionary measure. Although the search operation is still going on in the jungle, but so far no contact has been made with the suspected terrorists. On April 20, terrorists attacked an army vehicle in Bhata Dhurian area near Poonch, in which five soldiers were killed and an officer was injured.

6 people who gave shelter to terrorists arrested

At least six active members of the terrorist organization were arrested for harboring terrorists. However, the terrorists are still absconding and efforts are on to nab them. According to officials, the army is conducting search operations and patrolling in the area on a daily basis.

