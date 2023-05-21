Jammu and Kashmir: NIA arrested a terrorist of ‘Jaish-e-Mohammed’ before the G20 summit

National Investigation Agency in Jammu and Kashmir Jaish-e-Mohammed Arrested a member of the terrorist organization, who has been identified as Mohammad Ubaid Malik of Kupwara district, has been found involved in a terror conspiracy case in Jammu and Kashmir, for which the NIA has arrested him.

Accused of giving secret information about the movement of soldiers and security forces

The NIA told that Jaish-e-Mohammed’s co-operative Mohammad Ubaid Malik was in constant contact with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed commander. Investigation revealed that the accused was passing secret information to the Pakistan-based commander, especially about the movement of troops and security forces.

Before the meeting of G20 members, terrorists are in the mood to carry out the incident

Let us tell you that there is a meeting of G20 members in Srinagar from 22-24 May. It is part of a series of meetings ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi in September. To disturb it, the terrorists have stepped up their efforts. Ten jawans and seven civilians have lost their lives in four attacks in Jammu division this year. Security officials fear that terrorists may attempt an attack. In view of this, the security system is being chalked out.

Tight security arrangements in every nook and corner of the valley

Officials said that security agencies do not want to take any kind of risk in Srinagar. Multi-tier security has been put in place around important establishments like military, police, civil secretariat etc. located in Srinagar city and surrounding areas. In this sequence, the investigation agencies are also active. Along with the search operation, there are elaborate security arrangements in every nook and corner of the valley.

Heavy raid by NIA and ATS, 16 people related to ‘Hizb ut-Tahrir’ arrested in MP and Hyderabad Kashmir