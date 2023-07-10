-Advertisement-
International

Jammu and Kashmir: Two army soldiers washed away in Poonch floods, dead body recovered after hours of struggle

By Blitz India Desk
Jammu and Kashmir: Two army soldiers washed away in Poonch floods, dead body recovered after hours of struggle
-Advertisement-
-Advertisement-

Bodies of two soldiers washed away in flash floods due to heavy rains Jammu and Kashmir Recovered in Poonch. Officials gave this information on Sunday. He told that both the army personnel were crossing the Dogra Nallah in Surankote area and during this they were swept away by the strong current.

Surrey soldier’s body found on Sunday

According to officials, the body of Naik Subedar Kuldeep Singh was retrieved from Dogra Nallah on Saturday night, while the body of another soldier was recovered on Sunday. Officials said the body of a jawan has been sent for post-mortem.

The jawans could not predict the flow of strong water

Quoting army officials, the news agency PTI said that both the soldiers were crossing the Dogra Nala at that time, which is in Poshana of Surankote in Poonch. At this time, there has been a sudden flood in Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy rains. The jawans could not guess this correctly and due to this both of them got swept away in the current of strong water.

Explainer: What is the history of Article 370, SC will hear petitions filed against its repeal in pooch

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
-Advertisement-

- A word from our sponsors -

-Advertisement-

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved