Jammu-Kashmir Accident: Bus going from Amritsar to Katra fell into a deep gorge, 10 killed, many injured

A major road accident took place on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. According to information, a bus fell into a ditch here. 10 people died in the accident while 20 people are said to be injured.

#WATCH , J&K | A bus going from Amritsar to Katra fell into a deep gorge. As per Jammu DC, 10 people died in the accident. More details awaited.Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/fM2rN0fMSN

Ten people died when a bus going from Amritsar to Katra fell into a deep gorge at Jhajjar Kotli. The injured were taken to the hospital where the condition of some remains critical. The seriously injured were shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital and 12 other injured are being treated at the local PHC.