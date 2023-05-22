Jammu Kashmir: Before the G20 meeting, a close watch is being kept on everything.

G-20 Meeting in Jammu and Kashmir: In view of the G20 conference, security arrangements have been tightened in Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir. Here, there should not be any lapse in security, so the soldiers and officers have taken charge. Please inform that the police is checking every vehicle coming and going here. The security grid is being strengthened here daily before the meeting. Please tell that CRPF commandos have also done this special drill in Dal Lake. Not only here, the areas around SKIC were sanitized and along with this, patrolling was also done in the interior areas of Dal Lake. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, the BSF personnel told that- We do boat patrolling day and night… nothing is difficult, the security of our country is a priority, we are on alert 24 hours.

Vigilance increased on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Security forces yesterday conducted extensive raids at the houses of terrorists and their associates who crossed the border to Pakistan in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. The police informed about this. Police said that ahead of the G20 meeting to be held next week, vigil has also been increased on the strategically important Jammu-Srinagar National Highway as part of tight security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said police and security force personnel in Banihal Ramban’s Khari tehsil, arrested terrorists who had gone to Pakistan 15-20 years ago and returned to the Union Territory via Nepal, slain terrorists, terrorist sympathizers, supporters and others. Raids were conducted at the houses of the suspected persons. Officials said no one was arrested during the day-long operation.

Srinagar becomes no drone zone

NSG jawans along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF jawans also carried out domination and sanitization operation in the surrounding areas. All the hotels present at Lal Chowk were also searched. While giving the information, the officials said that while the police is taking the help of NSG and Marcos, an anti-drone system has also been installed. Explaining further, the officials said that till the end of the program, the city has been made a no drone zone. (with language input)