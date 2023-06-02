Jammu Kashmir: Encounter between terrorists and army in Rajouri, 1 terrorist killed, sealed area

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter has started between army and terrorists in Rajouri. There has been fierce firing between the army and the terrorists here. According to the information that has come out, a terrorist has been killed in the firing between the army and the terrorists. Let us tell you that there was information about the hiding of terrorists in the area, after which a search operation was being conducted to find them. Even before this, BSF jawans had killed a Pakistani intruder on the border in Samba sector. After the encounter, the police have banned the movement of general public and vehicles in Dassal of Rajouri. A cost-effective search operation is also being conducted by the police in the interior of the forest. It is feared that one to two terrorists are still hiding inside the forest. Considering the seriousness of the matter, additional jawans have been deployed in the area.

BSF jawans killed the intruder



In view of the continuous infiltration from Pakistan side, continuous monitoring is being done in the area. A Pakistani infiltrator trying to cross the international border has been killed by BSF jawans here last midnight. After gunning down the intruder, BSF officials contacted Pakistan Rangers but they refused to take back the body. For information, let us tell you that during the last 15 days, the security forces have killed two intruders here.

Drugs worth over Rs 150 crore seized



Police busted an inter-state drug smuggling racket in Jammu and arrested two members of the gang. Police said that 22 kg of drugs were recovered from the accused, whose value in the international market is more than Rs 150 crore. He told that two members of the gang from Punjab were arrested near ITI Sunderbani. Rajouri’s senior police officer Amritpal Singh said- On Wednesday late evening accurate intelligence was received about two suspects going from Rajouri towards Jammu in a vehicle. Singh said- On the basis of intelligence, police teams were alerted in the district and blockade was strengthened to catch them. (with language input)