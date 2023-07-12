Jammu Kashmir: Major action by NIA in terrorist conspiracy case, raids at many places in South Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today raided five locations in the Kashmir Valley, taking action against newly established units of Pakistan-backed terror groups operating in the Union Territory. The officers provided this information. The agency carried out the operation in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama districts as part of its probe into the conspiracy of terrorists to carry out serial attacks using bombs, IEDs and small arms in Jammu and Kashmir.

Several digital devices with suspicious data seized

As part of the search operation launched in the morning, the NIA spokesperson said in a statement that the NIA raided the houses of “hybrid terrorists of newly established units and affiliates of Kashmiri terrorist groups, and facilitators of terrorists”. Hybrid terrorists carry out specific anti-national activities assigned by their masters. The premises of sympathizers of these organizations and their members were also raided, the statement said. It has been said that during this period many digital devices containing large amounts of suspicious data were seized.

Suspicion of involvement in the collection and distribution of ammunition

NIA, probing newly formed groups The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Ghazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAF, among others Has been These groups are affiliated with Pakistan-based terrorist organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, Al Badr, Al Qaeda etc. All these (terrorist) members are being investigated for terror, violence, and subversive activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the NIA said in a statement. NIA suspects their involvement in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, money, narcotics and arms/ammunition.

are also using drones

The agency had initiated a suo motu probe against these groups on June 21 last year. According to the NIA investigation, the handlers of Pakistan-based terrorists involved in the conspiracy use several social media platforms to spread terror among the people, the statement said. They are also using drones to send arms/ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc. to their agents and members in the Kashmir valley.