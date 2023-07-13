Jammu Kashmir: NIA raids five places in terror conspiracy case, digital devices with objectionable data recovered

As part of its ongoing probe in the Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy case, the National Investigation Agency today conducted another round of raids at the premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers of organizations and associates of Pakistan-backed banned terrorist organisations. Raids were conducted at five places in Shopian, Avantipora and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The places searched included premises of supporters and cadres of newly formed organizations like The Resistance Front, United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir, Mujahideen Ghazwat-ul-Hind, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters, Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.

Found threatening to attack in Jammu and Kashmir

These organizations are affiliated with various banned Pakistan-backed organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda. The NIA official said that some of these newly formed outfits, The Resistance Front, which is a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba, have been found threatening to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on social media.

provide assistance to terrorists

The NIA recovered several digital devices containing huge amounts of incriminating data during the searches, which has once again focused attention on OGWs as a vital part of the terror ecosystem in the Valley, which is being dismantled on a sustained basis. The counter-terrorism agency said that also known as hybrid terrorists, OGWs provide support to terrorists and terrorists based in Pakistan.

Taking cognizance a case was registered

The NIA had registered a suo motu case on June 21 last year to probe the involvement of cadres and OGWs of various organizations in spreading activities related to terror, violence and subversion in Jammu and Kashmir. These cadres and cadres have been involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs, magnetic bombs, improvised explosive devices, money, narcotics and arms and ammunition.

Use of social media platforms to promote terror

NIA investigation revealed that Pakistan based terrorists were using social media platforms to promote terror. The drones were being used to transport arms and ammunition, explosives and narcotics to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir Valley, the NIA said.

Plotting to carry out acts of terror and violence

Terrorist conspiracy pertains to conspiracy by banned organizations both in physical and cyberspace to carry out violent terrorist attacks with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms in Jammu and Kashmir. Organizations, supported by their masters in Pakistan, are conspiring to carry out acts of terror and violence by radicalizing local youth and organizing underground activists to disturb peace and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir, the agency said.