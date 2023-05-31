Jammu-Kashmir: NIA’s big campaign against terrorist organizations, raids on many hybrid terrorist bases

Jammu and Kashmir: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is continuing its operations against recently formed terrorist organizations. In this episode, NIA raided three places in Kashmir on Wednesday. A spokesman for the federal agency said objectionable literature and several digital devices were seized during day-long raids in Srinagar and Budgam districts. The spokesman said active members, ‘hybrid’ terrorists, cadres and sympathizers of banned and pro-Pakistan terrorist organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed, Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda and newly formed terrorist organizations The residential premises of the keepers were raided.

action against terrorist organizations

The spokesman said that The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFG and K), Mujahideen Ghazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKLF), Kashmir Tigers and People’s Anti-Fascist Front The raids were carried out as part of the ongoing operation against newly formed terrorist groups including PAFF. Tell me. A total of 51 places in Jammu and Kashmir have been raided in recent days in a case of terror conspiracy registered by the NIA on June 21 last year.

Also involved in the supply of arms and ammunition

According to the NIA, the plan is part of a larger conspiracy to disturb the peace and communal harmony of Jammu and Kashmir and radicalize local youth to commit acts of terror and violence. They have been found involved in the possession and supply of bombs, IEDs, narcotics and arms and ammunition. He said that investigations have revealed that some elements operating from Pakistan are using drones to deliver arms and ammunition, explosives and narcotics to their operatives and cadres in the valley.

Congress has been cheating for 4 decades, PM Modi roared in Ajmer, said- Before 2014, the government was run by remote control Kashmir