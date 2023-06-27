Jammu Kashmir: One terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces, one policeman also injured

Jammu & Kashmir: There has been news of a fierce encounter between terrorists and security forces from Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. This clash lasted for about 5 hours. According to the information that has come out, a terrorist has been killed in this encounter. Whereas, a policeman has also been injured due to the firing. The injured jawan has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. According to media reports, security forces and police had received information about the hiding of terrorists in the area, on which they reached there while taking action.

Jammu and Kashmir Police gave information



Giving information about the incident, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the clash between security forces and terrorists took place in Huvra village of Kulgam district. We had received information that terrorists are hiding here. The spot was cordoned off in collaboration with the security forces. A police constable has been injured in this encounter. Later a local terrorist has been gunned down. The identity of the terrorist has not been ascertained at present. He is being ascertained. Police further said that many objectionable material including arms and ammunition have been found at the spot. The entire area is being searched.

#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 local #terrorist neutralised. Identification & affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/f2AdOK0nqa

— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 26, 2023



Encounters have happened before



For information, let us tell you that on June 2, there was an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. A terrorist was also killed in this encounter. This incident of encounter took place in Dassal Gujran area of ​​Ssal Forest Area. Security forces had received information about the presence of terrorists in the area. After which the security force and the police team had reached the spot. A search operation was being conducted in the entire area during which the hidden terrorists attacked the team.