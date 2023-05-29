Jammu Kashmir: Security forces conduct search operation, 3 suspicious persons seen in village, villagers alerted

A search operation was conducted today by the security forces in a village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of secret information about the activities of some suspicious persons. The officials informed about this. Giving information, he told that a resident of Purani village had seen the movement of at least three suspicious people in the morning and had shared this information with the police. Explaining further, the officials said that the police, along with the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), immediately cordoned off the area and conducted house-to-house searches but could not find any suspicious person.

Security force alert in Rajouri district

Local residents claim that this is the second time in a fortnight that villagers have seen suspicious movement in the dark of night. He also demanded a permanent security post in the village for security. Security forces are on high alert in Poonch and neighboring Rajouri district after 10 soldiers and 7 civilians were killed in three separate terror incidents in January.

Terrorist was killed a few days ago

A few days ago a terrorist was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Karhama Kunjar village of Baramulla district in North Kashmir. Security forces had received specific information about the presence of two terrorists in the village. On getting the information, the entire village was cordoned off. While giving information about the encounter, Baramulla SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure had told that – information about some suspicious activities was received. After the siege, a search operation was conducted. The terrorists started firing towards us. A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed in retaliatory firing from our side. (with language input)