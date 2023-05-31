jamshedpur asmita dorjee shares her experience of 45 days of expedition after conquering everest jbj

harder to come back than climb

Everest conqueror Asmita Dorjee told that it is as difficult as climbing Everest and setting foot on its peak. It is more difficult to return than that. One is slope. When we climb above our camp, big crevasses are visible here and there. It has to be crossed by using a ladder. While returning, there was snow in these cracks, which caused a lot of problems. The glacier where we used to drink water was also completely frozen, so we had a lot of difficulty in making water. Carrying 15-17 kilos of luggage from above was also challenging. He told that a member of his team had suffered from high altitude cerebral edema, due to which his senses had stopped working. I was scared even after seeing this, but I kept my courage. Tata Steel VP (CS) Chanakya Chowdhary, Uttam Singh and others were present at the reception.