Jamshedpur became the hub of Bhojpuri songs, Badrinath Jha changed the identity of the city

Jamshedpur, Brajesh Singh Sonari: Son of Tata Steel employee in Kagalnagar Badrinath Jha Today he is known as the famous face of Bhojpuri film industries. 40-year-old Badrinath Jha is also called the show man of Bhojpuri films these days because he launched the channel “Saregama Hum Bhojpuri” for the first time in the country. Today this channel has 10.8 million subscribers. With the launching of this channel, there was such a tremendous response that every artist joined this channel and started singing their songs and today it has become the most hit channel.

Due to the hard work of “Saregama Hum Bhojpuri” business head Badrinath Jha and his team, this situation has been reached today. Badrinath Jha has succeeded in developing Jamshedpur as a hub for shooting Bhojpuri songs. Veteran artists like Khesarilal Yadav, Kallu, Neelkamal Singh, Ritesh Pandey, Shilpi Raj have launched their albums at many locations from Sonari’s residence and surrounding areas to Jamshedpur.

Seeing the craze of Bhojpuri songs, he started his channel

Badrinath Jha did his intermediate from KMPM Inter College after taking schooling in Sonari. After this he moved to Pune after completing his graduation from Utkal University. For higher education, he enrolled in MIT, Pune and obtained his MBA degree. Meanwhile, he worked in the New Business of The Times of India. Headed Reliance Value Added Services Maharashtra and then moved to Hungama Digital, where he first started working in digital distribution. After this he entered in the field of film and song. Joined Saregama India in 2013.

After this, he continued working in Zee TV from the year 2015 to 2020. After this he again backed in Saregama. He was made the business head. Looking at the craze of Bhojpuri songs, he started the channel “Saregama Hum Bhojpuri” in 2021 and soon it got full of art of songs and singers. From Bihar, UP to the whole country, his songs became on the lips of the people. Lakhs to one crore views went on for each and every song and they came on everyone’s lips. 40 year old Badrinath Jha proved that Bhojpuri language can also be made so rich and that too can be done more than any South film or song. Today this channel has become the number one channel of Bhojpuri, in which every star has joined it.

Everyone’s song on “Saregama Hum Bhojpuri” channel

Many veteran artists including Pawan Singh, Arvind Akela Kallu, Khesari Lal Yadav, Neelkamal Singh, Ritesh Pandey, Shilpi Raj have been associated with the “Saregama Hum Bhojpuri” channel. His songs are launched on this channel, which get millions of views and likes. These artists also feel that this channel has changed the world of Bhojpuri.

When father became ill, he made Jamshedpur his workplace

Badrinath Jha is the middle son of his family. His father was an employee of Tata Steel. His father became ill. After this he came to his residence in Sonari, Jamshedpur to take care of his father. He stayed here for about two months. Since he had to continue working and also take care of his father, he came up with a unique idea. After this, he made Jamshedpur the shooting venue for “Saregama Hum Bhojpuri”. A studio equipped with all the equipment from all over Mumbai and other important places has been built here.

Today his residence in Sonari has all the facilities for one stop shooting and recording. From light, camera, studio, recording center, video shoot, he developed all the places in the form of a studio in such a way that good people would press their fingers under their teeth. He shot in the area around his house in Sonari Kagalnagar or other areas of Sonari, from areas like Dobo and Pudisilli to Dimna, Hotel Webh International, Hotel Golden Leaf and many surrounding areas. Today more than 100 songs have been shot here. Hit artists like Arvind Akela Kallu, Khesarilal Yadav, Neelkamal Singh, Shilpi Raj, Ritesh Pandey have launched their albums here. In Jamshedpur, Ritesh Pandey has launched 5 songs, Khesarilal Yadav 2, Kallu 4, Shilpi Raj two and Neelkamal has also launched two songs.

150 to 200 people get employment in one shooting

Badrinath Jha has got more than 100 albums and songs shot here in a year through “Saregama Hum Bhojpuri”. Local artists have also benefited from this. About 150 to 200 people get employment every time through this. Shooting takes place here through a mix of Mumbai’s knowledgeable and local artists. Badrinath Jha told that there was no shooting environment in Jamshedpur. The challenges before him were enough. There were no trendy people. After this many shootings were done here. First the people of Mumbai were brought. Then somehow the people here were trended. After this, the youth were trained and given a chance in all the shootings. Now these youths get work through employment and they have also become trendy. Starting from zero, this channel has become a Bhojpuri sensation in the country by distributing crores of views.

Bhojpuri film will soon be made in Jamshedpur

Badrinath Jha, business head of music company “Saregama Hum Bhojpuri”, told Prabhat Khabar that he will soon produce films through his company. He said that he wants to bring a different trend in Bhojpuri. Want to make Bhojpuri stylish, because no identity will be found on the old style. In such a situation, it is not possible to develop this industry. This is wrong for industries. If you do not change with the times, then the industries of Mumbai and South will not listen to you.

That’s why we focus on quality. Used it two years before music and this experiment was successful. After this, now we are preparing to make a film and soon we will come up with a good concept film. Badrinath Jha said that the purpose of “Saregama Hum Bhojpuri” is to give such an approach to the small and talented youngsters of the industry along with films in the coming days, so that they can create the next level of talent in the industry. This is happening in every industry today. But, its speed is slow in Bhojpuri. We will also try to nurture and groom new talent.

Shooting is possible in Jamshedpur, but government’s help is needed

Business head of “Saregama Hum Bhojpuri” Badrinath Jha told that it was a challenge for us to shoot songs in Jamshedpur after leaving Mumbai’s Mayanagari. It was also necessary to get the father treated. His care was necessary. After this, he took the risk of turning this difficult period into an opportunity. Today more than 100 songs have been shot here. Artists have also got employment here. He said that there should be support from the state government, the way it is available in other states. Subsidy should be given. Initiative should be taken by the government to get subsidy easily. The local police and administration should also adopt a cooperative attitude regarding this, so that the shooting becomes easier. He told that the people here are very co-operative. Artists also like to come and shoot in Jamshedpur because the people here support them a lot.