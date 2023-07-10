Jamshedpur: Big stain on khaki uniform, 8 lakhs found from gambling base, 6.59 lakhs digested by six constables

Jamshedpur, Shyam Jha. There is a big stain on the khaki uniform of Sakchi police station. It is alleged that the police officers of six SI rank (Daroga) posted in the police station, distributed about 6.59 lakh rupees found during the raid on the gambling base. Only Rs 1.41 lakh was shown recovered in the case. Eight lakh rupees were recovered in the raid. Seven people were involved in the raid. Sources are claiming that an SI, angry at not getting his share of the amount, complained about the whole matter to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). Taking the matter seriously, the SSP has ordered the City SP to investigate. The matter is of 10 June. The police team raided a gambling den running in Sakchi Rajiv Chowk late night. 18 youths were arrested in this case. After this, all the accused were locked in a room. The pockets of the accused were searched one by one. The money recovered from them was taken out. It is alleged that about eight lakh rupees were received during this period. Some people are estimating this amount to be up to 20 lakhs.

About 1.50 lakhs were found from the same accused

Many businessmen and youths from affluent families including transporters were caught in the raid. During this, one and a half lakh rupees were recovered from the pocket of only one person. The amount recovered from 17 other people was much higher. It is alleged that the correct information of Rs. The police team also seized a car, a bullet and a scooty from near the gambling base. Despite heavy pressure, the accused were presented in the court late in the evening of 11th June. In this, 16 youths got bail from the court. Two youths were sent to jail.

In the raid conducted at the gambling base of Sakchi, there is information of getting seven to eight lakh rupees. Complaints have been received that the officials involved in the action gave information about receiving a relatively small amount. In this case, the responsibility of investigation has been given to City SP. If the complaint is proved correct in the investigation report, then strict action will be taken against the guilty officers.

Prabhat Kumar, SSP, Jamshedpur

He was part of the raiding team

SI Deepak Kumar Maurya, Kamta Kumar, Raja Dilawar, Yogesh Kumar Yadav, Jitendra Ram, Bal Krishna and Aman Kumar.