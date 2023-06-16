Jamshedpur: Encroachment being removed from the banks of Subarnarekha river in Bhuiandih, warning given

Illegal encroachment will be removed from the garbage dumping area on the banks of Subarnarekha river in Babudih, Bhuiandih of Jamshedpur. In this regard, continuous announcement is being made by Tata UISL for the last 48 hours. It has been said that the encroachment should be removed in the next seven days. Failure to do so has warned of action against the encroachers. At present, 18-20 houses have been built illegally on the leased land in this area.

The godown has been made by raising a solid wall. Apart from this, scrap toll is being operated. In this regard, Tehsildar of the area has given his report to the local police station. The management and administration of Tata Steel have received information that illegal plotting of land is being done in the concerned area. The company has lodged a written complaint against the encroachers in the local police station. A case will also be registered against the encroachers on behalf of the administration. A two-storey community toilet has been constructed by JNAC in this area. Dhalbhum SDO Piyush Sinha, Jamshedpur CO Amit Kumar Srivastava inspected the site on information about illegal sale and purchase of land in the concerned area.

Hearing will be held on July 6, 2023 on illegal constructions and irregularities done by deviating the map in the area coming under Jamshedpur Notified Area Committee (JNAC). On Thursday, a public interest litigation filed by Rakesh Jha was heard in the division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Mishra and Justice Anand Sen in the Jharkhand High Court. In this JNAC submitted the status report. Petitioner’s advocate Akhilesh Srivastava told the court that all affidavits have been filed as per the order.

The Division Bench can now hear the matter on its merits. The petitioner filed his rejoinder against the affidavit of Akshay. The court asked the advocates to file soft copies of the affidavits. During the hearing, an advocate sought permission to become an intervenor in support of the petition. Which was approved by the bench. Since all the affidavits were not on record, the Bench fixed a new date for further hearing. Advocates Akhilesh Srivastava and Rohit Singha appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

Will file new affidavit, documents and facts before next hearing

The petitioner’s advocate told that Jamshedpur Axis has approved the map for maximum G plus one to four. 1246 buildings have been built illegally from G plus 6 to 9. The parking space in all the illegal buildings has been sold for commercial use. In the plot of land, instead of maximum 50 percent construction, 100 percent or more construction has been done. There is no arrangement of water harvesting and ground water recharge, electric lightning conductor in any building. He said that some people have personally submitted affidavits to him as well. He will bring all these documents and facts to the notice of the bench by filing a fresh affidavit before the next hearing.

Only 18 buildings got occupancy certificate in 578 applications

Jamshedpur Access itself has admitted that out of 578 applications, occupancy certificates and completion certificates have been issued to only 18 buildings. It has been alleged that in spite of this, Tata Steel provided electricity and water to all the illegal buildings in connivance with the special officers of DC and Jamshedpur Axis for their commercial interest. The builders sold the flats of all the illegal buildings illegally. It is to be known that in the last hearing, the bench had asked Akshay to file a status report, expressing displeasure over the court’s 2011 orders to demolish illegal constructions for 10-11 consecutive years.