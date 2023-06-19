Jamshedpur: Girlfriend forced marriage, then lover brutally killed, arrested

Jamshedpur. Nagi Lakda (31), a resident of Kendukocha, Shankosai Road number five under Ulidih police station, was stabbed to death by her lover at a distance of 100 meters from the house on late Saturday night. The lover first called her from the house, then cut her neck with a knife. After this, he attacked the stomach six times. After committing the murder, the lover ran away with the knife and the mobile of the deceased. On Sunday morning, local people saw Nagi’s body and informed the police. Ulidih police has arrested the lover after questioning. The knife used in the murder and the mobile of the deceased have also been recovered from the lover’s house. According to Nagi’s family, the accused in the murder is Deepak Rao. He lives near Durga Mandir, Shankosai Road No. 1. He has an idli-dosa shop in road number 5.

Nagi used to work in lover’s house

Nagi used to work in her lover’s house earlier. During this both became close. When the relatives came to know about this, Nagi was removed from work. After this Nagi went to Mumbai. The lover called and called her back. After this, Nagi started working in a chowmein shop near Dimna Chowk. Nagi was already married. She had left her husband. Nagi had a love affair with a young man from the colony. Nagi was pressurizing her lover for marriage. Was threatening to file a case for not doing so. Fed up with this, the lover called Nagi outside the house late at 2 am on Saturday. In a well-planned manner, the lover killed Nagi by slitting her neck first. Then attacked the stomach six times with a knife. Police is interrogating the arrested lover.

Reached Jubilee Park after killing, then went home

After killing Nagi late on Saturday night, the lover ran away with her mobile. He went to the river bank. After that reached Jubilee Park roaming through Moon City. After staying there for some time, reached Dimna Road via Azad Basti. Then went to his home. Police searched the call details of the deceased’s mobile and found the lover’s number. After which the police checked the location of the lover. So that too was found near the spot. Later the police arrested the lover.

leaving her husband and living at home

According to Nagi’s cousin Shibu Lakda, Nagi was married 15 years ago. She left her husband and used to live in her maternal house. The door of the house was closed till around 1.30 am on Saturday night. went to bed. Probably Nagi had gone out of the house at two o’clock in the night to meet someone. During this he was murdered. Nagi has three sisters and two brothers. She used to wash utensils in a chowmein shop in Dimna. According to family members, Nagi often used to talk to someone on mobile. Police sends dead body for post-mortem.