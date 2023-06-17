Jamshedpur: Thousands of fish died again in Jubilee Park’s Jubilee Lake, Julko expressed concern

Once thousands of fish were found dead in Jubilee Park of Jamshedpur’s Jayanti Sarovar. On Friday morning, people moved here and there on the surface of the water. dead fish Saw. This information was given to Tata Steel UISL (earlier Jusco). After about five hours, the work of extracting the fish was started at two o’clock. The fishes from the pond were executed by keeping them at one place. Foul smell was coming from the pond due to the death of fish. People were finding it difficult to pass around. Local people say that probably due to the poisonous water, fish are dying like this continuously.

Fishes are dying since one month, Odisha’s team of experts came to investigate

It is said that fishes are dying in this pond for about a month. The water of the pond has turned green. Earlier there was a lot of water hyacinth spread all around. After the news was published in the newspapers, its cleaning was started. It was told on behalf of the company that the team of experts from Odisha had suggested cleaning of the pond.

earlier there was a fountain

It is said that the water of many dirty drains comes here. From here the water is released directly into the river. Fishes have been dying in this pond before also. Earlier steps were taken regarding this. After installing a fountain in the pond, the death of fish had stopped in a way. But, again the fishes have started dying on a large scale.

Fishes must be dying due to water quality: Saryu Rai

MLA and environmentalist Saryu Rai said that fishes are dying continuously due to the quality of water. When the water is warm, the fishes go to deep water. There will be some such elements in the water, due to which the fishes are dying. We will talk to the higher officials about this.

Working on implementing reform measures: Management

We understand your concern about aquatic life. Investigating the issue. We are also working on implementing measures to rectify the current situation.

Tata Steel UISL