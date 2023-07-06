Jamshedpur: Uproar over giving wet rice to dealers, AGM accepted mistake and changed food grains

Jamshedpur News: A case of allotment of wet rice has come to light from the godown of Burmaines State Food Corporation for distribution to the ration card holders of Bhuiyandih Chhayanagar. Chhayanagar’s dealer Umesh Sahu lodged a protest in front of the AGM of the godown and created a ruckus for allotting soaked rice. He remained adamant on not taking wet rice. Later, the matter was pacified when AGM Rakhal Sau took back the wet rice and gave dry rice. The District Manager cum District Supply Officer of the State Food Corporation has asked the AGM to return the soaked rice to the Burmese FCI.

He has asked for the investigation report of allotting soaked rice. On Tuesday, Sakchi’s PDS dealer Umesh Sahu had wet rice in the sacks given from the godown. It may be known that last week, sacks of rice and wheat got drenched in the rain while unloading them from the rack in the Upper Railway Container Siding of Food Corporation of India. From here, food grains are supplied to the entire Kolhan.

The driver absconded with 692 bundles of Dhoti-Sari and Gamcha

Jamshedpur. The tempo driver (JH22B8813) went missing after carrying a bundle of 692 pieces consisting of 346 pieces of saree, 208 pieces of dhoti, 138 pieces of gamchha of Sona Sobaran scheme of Government Food Supplies Department. The incident took place on the way to Birsanagar from Burmaines Raj Food Corporation godown. A bundle of dhoti, saree and gamcha was given to the tempo driver to take it from the godown to Birsanagar PDS dealer Puran Sahu’s godown at 10.30 am on Tuesday. The tempo did not reach the dealer’s warehouse till evening. After reaching the warehouse, the CCTV was checked and the dealer went to Sidgoda police station to file a case against the tempo driver. The police sent him to Burmaines. Then Golmuri police station was sent, but the complaint was not registered.

He wandered for four hours. In the investigation, the address of the tempo driver was first found to be Adityapur. Then came to know that the tempo runs from Chhota Govindpur stand. Manoj Gupta, district secretary of the Fair Price Dealers Association, caught the accused tempo driver from Telco Khadangjhar on Wednesday late evening. The driver confessed to selling the goods. He was handed over to Telco police.

Jamshedpur: Class 3 student locked in classroom after vacation, police pulled out