Jamshedpur: Villagers opposed the administration team that reached to measure the land for the garbage plant, returned

East Singhbhum The team that arrived on Monday to measure the land for the proposed garbage plant in Khairbani on behalf of the district administration had to face opposition from the villagers. The protest was so strong that the team had to return back.

In fact, a press conference was organized at Bishtupur Nirmal Guest House in the afternoon by Majhi Pargana Mahal, Dhad Dishome, which has been opposing the project for a long time. At the same time, the administrative staff reached Khairbani village. The administrative team was headed by SDO Piyush Sinha and Circle Officer Amit Kumar.

Villagers furious after seeing the administrative team

The SDO tried to pacify the villagers, but the villagers did not listen to them. Seeing the administrative team, the villagers became furious. There was fierce protest. Villagers say that the administration did not take the consent of the Gram Sabha on the plan to set up a garbage plant in Khairbani and a heavy vehicle motor training center in Manpita. These plans will adversely affect the civilization and culture of the village. That’s why it will not be allowed to be built.

District administration came in a constitutional manner: Desh Pargana

Desh Pargana Baiju Murmu said that East Singhbhum district comes under the fifth schedule area. Khairbani is a tribal dominated village. There is a self-governance system of tribal-native community here. The administration should come in a constitutional manner and talk to the Gram Sabha. But the administration wants to intimidate by showing the fear of force. This cannot be accepted. The tendency to harass tribal-natives will not be accepted.

Injustice will not be allowed to happen to the villagers

After getting information about sending the administration team, the delegation of Majhi Pargana Mahal also reached the spot. Desh Pargana has said that he is with the villagers. Injustice will not be allowed to happen to the villagers. The administration has not been stopped from coming to the village, but any attempt to disturb the peace by involving the police will not be tolerated. During this, along with Desh Pargana Baiju Murmu, Torp Pargana Haripado Murmu, Desh Paranik Ledem Kisku, Kumar Chandra Mardi, Demka Soy, Kapoor Baghi, Majhi Baba Deepak Murmu, Krishna Lohar, Somnath Padeya, Sangram Mardi, Gram Pradhan Saha Hatu Munda Diku Melgandi and others. be present.