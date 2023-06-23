Jamshedpur’s Mansingh Majhi’s book ‘Nene-Pete’ received Sahitya Akademi’s Children’s Literature Award

Sahitya Akademi Children’s Literature Award 2023 (Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2023) has been announced. Mansingh Majhi has received this award for Santali language. The book ‘Nene-Pete’ by Mansingh Majhi, a resident of Jamshedpur, has received this prestigious award. It is a book of short stories, which has won the hearts of the jury this time. Eight books had come before the jury for the Children’s Literature Award in Santali language. Among these, ‘Nene-Pete’ was unanimously selected for the award. This book of short stories was written in the year 2018.

Mansingh Majhi has written 5 books

have written 5 books so far Mansingh Majhi On Friday, when he was told on the phone that he had been selected for the prestigious Children’s Literature Award of the Sahitya Akademi, he could not believe it for the first time. Later, when he saw the press release of the academy, he was sure that he had got the award. Mansingh Majhi said in an exclusive conversation with Prabhat Khabar (prabhatkhabar.com) that there are 13 stories in ‘Nene-Pete’.

Wife Rani Mardi helps in film making

Mansingh said that he has been writing stories as well as songs since 1986. Also associated with music. Jharkhand’s Santali litterateur Mansingh Majhi makes Santali films as well as albums. His wife Rani Mardi helps him in film making. Mansingh writes and Rani sings it. Also does under direction. He told that his father Vikram Mardi was a Santali teacher. He used to propagate Santali script. It was from him that he got the inspiration to write Santali.

Mansingh’s works give the message of social change

Mansingh Mardi said that the award has increased the morale and the responsibility has also increased. Now better creation has to be done in literature. He told that the stories he writes, the films he makes, have a message of social change. Basically writes instructive stories. Santali writer living in Jahertola, Baridih, Jamshedpur has received Sahitya Akademi award after 37 years. On this he said that he has to go on doing his duty. Don’t worry about the fruit. I have done my duty. When the time comes, the rewards also come.

Consensus on ‘Nene-Pete’ in 8 books

Of the 8 books that came before the jury for this award, three were short story books, while 5 were poetry books. Books nominated include Sumitra Soren’s ‘Gupi Gidarag Kukmu’ (Short Stories), Bada Parbat Hansda’s ‘Haw Potom’ (Poetry), Laxman Kisku’s ‘Hohowanj Kanay Janam Dishom’ (Short Stories), Manoj Kumar Tudu’s ‘Hul Sereng’. (Poetry), Mani Soren’s ‘Jiyali Jeon’ (Poetry), Surai Hembrom’s ‘Kenekote’ (Poetry), Sukhchand Soren’s ‘Mirubaha’ (Poetry) and Mansingh Majhi’s ‘Nene-Pete’ (Short Stories).

There were three members in the jury

Sumitra Soren’s book was published in 2021, while Bada Parbat Hansda’s book was published in 2017, Laxman Kisku’s book in 2019, Manoj Kumar Tudu’s book in 2020, Mani Soren’s book in 2021, Surai Hembrom’s book in 2021, Sukchand Soren K’s book was published in 2021 and Mansing Majhi’s book was published in 2018. The Santali language jury for the Sahitya Akademi’s Children’s Literature Award consisted of three people – Baidyanath Hansda, Chandra Mohan Kisku and Laxman Baske. All the three members of the jury unanimously selected ‘Nene-Pete’ for the award.

