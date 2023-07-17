Jamtara: Narayanpur farmers double hit, indifference of rain and crop insurance amount not received

Jharkhand News: Hundreds of farmers of Narayanpur block area under Jamtara district are being betrayed by the rains for the past few years, but the insurance company is also not far behind in this infidelity. In the financial year 2018-19, the farmers of almost all the villages of the block had got insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima. However, many farmers had got insurance done in the financial year 2017-18 as well. Farmers had taken insurance with the hope that they might get compensation for their damaged crops, but their hopes have been dashed for many years.

With great expectation, the farmers spent Rs. 440 per acre of land for insurance of their crops, but due to non-receipt of the amount, the farmers themselves are feeling cheated. It is not that the farmers have not received the amount of their crop insurance. The farmers of the nearby Deoghar district got the amount in the recent past, but due to non-receipt of PM crop insurance amount to the farmers of Narayanpur block, the farmers are saying that they have been treated step-motherly. This year also there has been no rain as expected. Paddy fields are drying up due to lack of rain.

For the second consecutive year, the indifference of monsoon increased the concern of the farmers of Bindapathar region.

what do farmers say

Farmer Ganesh Pandit says that we had done insurance for Kharif crop under PM Fasal Bima Yojana in the financial year 2017-18. Paddy crop could not be grown due to lack of good rains for several consecutive years. The insurance amount should have been received, but due to not getting it yet, they are feeling cheated. On the other hand, Hashim Ansari said that we have been facing drought for many years. We got crop insurance, but did not get the benefit. Whereas in the nearby Deoghar district, farmers have been given the benefit of PM Crop Insurance Scheme, but by not giving it to us, we are being treated step-by-step. Farmer Abdul Sattar says that farmers have got the benefit of PM Fasal Bima Yojana in the area of ​​Agriculture Minister of the state, but we are still deprived. We are also facing drought for the last several years.

Government is taking initiative to give funds to the beneficiaries: Block Agriculture Officer

In this regard, Agriculture Officer of Narayanpur block Rajendra Prasad Singh said that initiative is being taken by the government to give funds to the beneficiaries of PM Crop Insurance Scheme. The farmers who had suffered loss of crops due to calamity in the past years and got insurance done. His figure was prepared. On the basis of that, the insurance amount is being sent directly to their bank account.

On the other hand, the indifference of monsoon for the second consecutive year has increased the concern of the farmers of Bindapathar region. Despite the passing of the second week of July, due to lack of rain and fire raining from the sky, agriculture has started getting adversely affected. In the entire district including Bindapathar, this indifference of nature has broken the back of the farmers, due to which the farmers are quite worried and are seen getting disillusioned with farming. People have now started looking for their future in other business leaving agriculture.

farmers forced to migrate

The toiling farmers of the region are leaving the village to work as laborers in metro cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi. Last year also the farmers have faced the brunt of drought. This year also the kharif crop may be affected by drought. Farmers of the area, Sukumar Mandal, Barin Singh, Khakan Ghosh, Ajit Mandal, Ram Kisku, Saroj Soren, Vijay Yadav etc. told that by now the plowing of the fields is over and the work of planting paddy straws begins, but This time the indifference of the weather has drawn lines of worry on his forehead. At present, in the month of Sawan, one can see activity in the fields, there used to be greenery all around. Farmers used to be busy in the work of plowing the fields to transplanting paddy straw. At the same time, due to the indifference of the monsoon this year, not only has their hopes been dashed, but it has also broken the back of the farmers.