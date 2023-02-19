Japan and the United States held joint air force exercises after North Korea’s missile launch

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force and the US Air Force held a joint exercise involving combat aircraft due to the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by the DPRK on February 18. This is stated in the message of the command of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Forces in Twitter February 19th.

On the eve of the DPRK launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan.

It is noted that Japan deployed three F-15 fighters, and the United States four F-16 fighters and two B-1B strategic bombers. According to the agency, the purpose of the exercises was to strengthen the Japanese-American alliance by working out communication between the military, as well as to improve their skills.

“The Air Self-Defense Force and the US Air Force will continue to work closely together in times of peace and will support responses to any situation,” the statement said.

The day before, the DPRK Foreign Ministry was promised a response to the expansion of US and South Korean military exercises. Washington and Seoul’s plans to hold some 20 joint military exercises over the course of 2023 show that the situation on the Korean Peninsula could plunge into a “whirlpool of serious tensions,” according to the agency.

Earlier, on January 31, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin allowed the US to use nuclear weapons to protect South Korea. He pointed to a record number of provocative actions by the DPRK in 2022. Lloyd also noted that one of the largest foreign contingents of the US Armed Forces, numbering 28,500, is located in South Korea, which in turn should demonstrate Washington’s commitment to maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula.

At the same time, the heads of the defense departments of the United States and South Korea issued a joint statement, in which they agreed to expand the scope of joint exercises in 2023.

Along with this, the head of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, ordered on January 1 to develop a new intercontinental ballistic missile and establish mass production of tactical nuclear weapons to protect the sovereignty and security of North Korea.