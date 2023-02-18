Japan announces North Korean missile’s ability to reach US

An intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launched by North Korea could have reached the US mainland. This was announced on February 18 by Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada.

“According to our assessment, the possible flight range of this ICBM exceeded 14 thousand km,” the head of the defense department told reporters.

In turn, the Indo-Pacific Command of the US Armed Forces notified that it was aware of the North Korean missile launch. They also added that he did not carry an immediate threat to the territory of the United States and its allies in the region.

“We are in close consultation with the Republic of Korea and Japan, as well as with other allies and partners in the region. The United States condemns these actions and calls on the DPRK to refrain from further destabilizing and illegal actions,” the command said.

Earlier on February 18, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that a ballistic missile fired by North Korea on Saturday towards the Sea of ​​Japan fell in the exclusive economic zone of Japan, 200 km west of the northern island of Hokkaido. The height of her flight was about 5.7 thousand km. The rocket flew about 900 km, spending 66 minutes in the air during this time.

On the same day, the Yonhap news agency, citing the South Korean military, reported that the DPRK had launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan.

A day earlier, on February 16, the DPRK Foreign Ministry promised to respond to the expansion of US and South Korean military exercises. According to the agency, the plans of Washington and Seoul to conduct about 20 joint large-scale military exercises during 2023 demonstrate that the situation on the Korean Peninsula could plunge into a “whirlpool of serious tensions.”

The day before, the UN announced a closed meeting of the Security Council on the problem of North Korea.

Earlier, on January 31, the heads of the defense departments of the United States and South Korea issued a joint statement in which they agreed to expand the scope of joint exercises in 2023.

On December 31, Pyongyang launched three missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan, they flew about 350 km, after which they fell into the sea. Japan, through diplomatic channels in Beijing, protested to Pyongyang in connection with the missile launches. In total, in 2022, the DPRK launched 70 ballistic missiles, which was a record for the development of these weapons by the country.