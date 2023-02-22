Japan announces Zelensky’s participation in online meeting with G7 leader

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the opening of the online meeting with the leader of the Group of Seven (G7) countries. This was announced on February 22 by Hirokazu Matsuno, Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan.

“It is planned that the President of Ukraine Zelensky will take part at the beginning of the meeting,” he told reporters.

Matsuno clarified that the topic of the situation in Ukraine will be central to the talks, but did not give any details of the agenda.

An online meeting of G7 leaders is scheduled for February 24.

In 2023, Japan will preside over the G7. The main summit will be held in June in Osaka.

Earlier, on February 16, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland announced that the US and G7 partners intend to introduce a new package of anti-Russian sanctions on February 24. According to her, the sanctions will affect the Russian military-industrial complex and the supply of high-tech equipment.

The EU also announced its intention to adopt the next, tenth package of sanctions against Moscow on February 24th. About 130 individuals and legal entities, including journalists and military officials, may be blacklisted.

Also, a new round of restrictions involves the introduction of additional trade bans on the export of goods from the EU to the Russian Federation, including trucks, as well as construction equipment. The measures may also affect several banks, including Alfa-Bank, Rosbank, Tinkoff, as well as the National Wealth Fund of Russia.

As Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on February 10, Moscow has the tools to respond to the 10th package of EU sanctions.

Western states have stepped up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.

