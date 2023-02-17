Japan tests first flying car

In Japan, in Oita Prefecture in the southwest of the country, the first tests of a manned flying car for two passengers took place. As the TV channel notes on February 17 NHK, flying machine works on drone technology.

During the tests, the device, similar to a quadrocopter with a cabin for two people, rose to a height of 30 m and covered a distance of 431 m within three minutes, moving along a circular trajectory over the sea. The flight speed was 36 km / h.

“Today’s test went off without incident and ended successfully,” Masc, the technology company behind the car, said in a statement.

Masc head Kirino Hiroshi indicated that if further tests are successful, he plans to bring flying cars to commercial positions. According to him, this possibility increases every year.

In August 2020, it was reported that a flying car with a driver on board was tested in Japan. The invention stayed in the air for about four minutes. The engineers planned to increase the flight time to 50 minutes. The car took off and landed vertically without acceleration, which made it possible to quickly fly from point to point. It was noted that flying cars could go on sale in 2023.