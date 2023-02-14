Japan urges older people to commit suicide

February 14, 2023, 11:13 – BLiTZ – News Japanese economist Yusuke Narita called on the elderly in Japan to commit mass suicide. The New York Times writes about it.

He believes that suicide is the best way out of the situation that has developed in Japan due to the aging population. “It seems to me that there is only one way out and it is obvious,” he stressed.

Many are concerned about the growing popularity of the economist. According to residents, it can influence the country’s politics and lead to a loosening of social norms. Sociologist Yuki Honda called his statements inciting “hatred towards the most vulnerable groups of the population.”

The professor was accused of excessive cruelty, but he said that his words were taken out of context. According to him, statements about suicide and seppuku are an abstract metaphor, and he only wanted to draw attention to the need for a change in elites in Japanese business and politics.

Earlier it became known that Japan will allocate 550 thousand dollars of humanitarian aid to the National Police of Ukraine. According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the funds will be used to purchase reflective materials and chemical heating pads.

It is noted that the assistance is aimed at improving the safety of civil servants at night, as well as protecting employees working in conditions of street frost. Read more in the BLiTZ article.

