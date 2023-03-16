Japanese Defense Ministry releases details on North Korean missile launch

The DPRK ballistic missile was intercontinental. About this March 16 reported Ministry of Defense of Japan.

It is noted that the rocket stayed in flight for about 70 minutes, the maximum altitude of its flight was 6 thousand km.

According to preliminary information, the rocket traveled a total of about 1,000 km.

According to the defense department, no damage to shipping and aviation was recorded in the area where the missile hit. The collection and analysis of information related to Pyongyang’s missile launch continues.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Coast Guard reported that North Korea had launched what is believed to be a ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan. Information about the missile launch of the DPRK was also confirmed by the South Korean military.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense clarified that the DPRK missile fell 550 km east of the Korean Peninsula, outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan.

On March 14, the Yonhap news agency reported that the DPRK had launched one ballistic missile. Later information appeared that there were two missiles. They were launched from the Changyong district of Hwanghae-namdo province towards the Sea of ​​Japan from 07:41 to 07:51 local time (from 01:41 to 01:51 Moscow time). According to the agency, earlier ballistic missile launches from this area were not recorded.

There were no reports of any damage in the country.

North Korea later confirmed the launch of two medium-range ballistic missiles. It is noted that the launched missiles were of the ground-to-ground class.

On March 13, North Korea launched two unidentified cruise missiles from a submarine. The launch took place near the port city of Sinpo in North Korea and was registered by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Both missiles accurately hit the target in the Sea of ​​Japan. According to the South Korean military, the launch could be a reaction to the upcoming joint exercises between South Korea and the United States, which will start this week.

Before that, on February 20, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of ​​Japan. Projectiles of 600 mm caliber from allegedly ultra-large multiple rocket launchers traveled east and were believed to have landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

On January 31, the US and South Korean defense chiefs released a joint statement agreeing to expand joint exercises in 2023. The parties agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the exchange of data regarding the missile threat posed by North Korea.