Japan’s Maritime Security Service says a missile believed to have been fired by North Korea has already landed

                        March 19 - BLiTZ.  The Japan Maritime Security Service said that a ballistic missile previously fired by North Korea allegedly towards the Sea of ​​Japan had probably already fallen into the Sea of ​​Japan.

In order to prevent emergency situations, ships are advised to immediately report this to the security service upon detection of wreckage and in no case independently approach the wreckage of the rocket.

It is known that an operational headquarters has been set up in the Crisis Center of the Prime Minister of Japan to analyze information related to North Korean missile launches.

Earlier, the DPRK confirmed the launch of the Hwaseong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile on March 16.

