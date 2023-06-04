Jasidih-Deoghar road will be illuminated before Shravani Mela, officials of maintenance work agencies have been summoned

Shravani Mela Before this, the hope of lighting the solar street lights installed on the road side between Jasidih-Deoghar main road has arisen. In this regard, JREDA’s Ranchi office has summoned the officials of the agencies engaged in the work of solar lights between Deoghar and Jasidih. The officials of the agency will appear before the departmental officials on Monday. Maintenance of solar lights, poles and cables will be discussed with them under the solar project of Jasidih-Deoghar road and a fixed time will be given for repairs.

Action can be taken on non-maintenance agency

There are 29 days left for the start of Shravani Mela. Before that the agency has to maintain the poles, cables, switches etc. including solar lights. According to departmental sources, if the agencies will not show interest in doing the maintenance work. So in his place another new agency will be entrusted with the responsibility of maintenance. At the same time, action is also possible at the departmental level on the non-maintenance agency. It is the effort of the officials of JREDA that the work of solar based lights on Deoghar-Jasidih road should be completed before Sawan and the entire route should look bright and attractive.

Solar lights worth crores have become useless due to lack of maintenance

It may be noted that the solar street lights installed at the cost of crores between Deoghar-Jasidih have become useless. The responsibility of installing solar street lights on Deoghar-Jasidih road at a cost of about four crores was given to JREDA, Ranchi authorized UP based Central Electronics Ltd. After the installation of these solar powered street lights, they remained lit for about two years and due to lack of maintenance, the solar lights were turned off.

What is a project director

JREDA’s project director Vijay Kumar Sinha told that the officials of the agencies engaged in the work of solar lights attached to the Parliament item in Deoghar have been called. There will be a meeting with them, in which it will be decided that the agencies should complete the repair and maintenance work of the lights before the Shravani Mela.

