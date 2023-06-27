Jasmin Bhasin Birthday: Jasmin Bhasin is scared of this thing, hardly know these things about the actress

Jasmin Bhasin Birthday: Popular TV actress Jasmin Bhasin wins everyone’s heart with her innocence. He has a strong fan-following on social media, who are eager to catch a glimpse of him. The actress got household popularity from Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai’s ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’. He was also seen in Bigg Boss 14. Where he confirmed his relationship with Ali Goni. The pair of both was very much liked by the fans. Let us know some unheard things about him.

About Jasmine Bhasin

Television actress Jasmine Bhasin, born on 28 June 1990, grew up in Kota, Rajasthan. Jasmin, who belongs to an orthodox Sikh family, once revealed that acting was never on her mind. He earned a degree in hospitality from a college in Jaipur. But destiny had something else in mind for Jasmine Bhasin. After receiving offers from modeling agencies, the actress shot her first portfolio at the age of 20 and stepped into the world of acting.

Debut from Tamil film

Jasmine Bhasin made her acting debut in the year 2011 with the Tamil film ‘Vanam’, in which Silambarasan, Bharath, Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj, Saranya, Sonia Agarwal and Santhanam were in lead roles. The actress is very fond of animals. Although he is very scared of driving. This is a kind of phobia. Talking about her TV debut, it happened in 2015 with Zee TV’s Tashan-e-Ishq. After ‘Tashan-e-Ishq’, Jasmine Bhasin appeared in ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’. After this, the actress also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Where he did many dangerous stunts. She is very fond of food and is always seen enjoying junk food.

Jasmin Bhasin unknown facts