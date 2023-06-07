Jatiya Party may form election alliance with BNP

Jatiya Party (JP), a political party formed by former military dictator is currently considering forming election alliance with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Meanwhile, on June 6, 2023 current chairman of JP, GM Quader has left Dhaka for Dubai along with two other senior leaders, including his Special Envoy Masroor Mawla. During this 3-day tour, Quader will hold several “important meetings” with senior officials and representatives of at least two countries. Prior to leaving for Dubai, Jatiya Party leader GM Quader held meeting with US ambassador Peter Haas in Dhaka, where he was accompanied by his special envoy Masroor Mawla. This meeting has already created huge curiosity within the political circle in Dhaka.

According to information, Jatiya Party chairman and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the parliament, GM Quader went to meet Ambassador Peter Haas at his residence on June 4, 2023 afternoon. During this meeting, Ambassador Haas wanted to know if JP will be participating the upcoming general election. In response, Quader said, his party is taking preparation for filing candidates in all the 300 seats. He further said, for the greater interest of democracy, JP may form alliance with other political parties but they will not participate in the next general election as alliance partner of ruling Awami League. It may be mentioned here that, during 2014 and 2018 general elections, Jatiya Party was in alliance led by Awami League.

GM Quader welcomed recently announce US visa policy stating his party believes, the United States is sufficiently serious about holding free and fair election in Bangladesh. He further said, for the sake of free and fair election, implementation of the visa policy is essential.

The JP chairman termed the current government as one-party rule, stating the country currently is government by “Awami League Plus regime”.

It may be mentioned here that, as Bangladesh Nationalist Party boycotted the January 5, 2023 general election, Jatiya Party succeeded in emerging into the “main opposition” in the parliament, while it had simultaneously joined the government, while a number of its MPs became ministers and its founder chairman General Hussain Muhammad Ershad became Special Envoy to the Prime Minister. Although JP now brands the 2018 general election as being “rigged” it was one of the main beneficiaries of this election as well.

Commenting on the latest stance of Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader, a diplomatic source in Dhaka told this correspondent, “Jatiya Party is not a genuine opposition, as it does not have the capability and popularity of bagging even 10 seats during the next general election if it participates by joining BNP-led alliance. Moreover, the party seems to be attempting to somehow remain in the focus by criticizing ruling Awami League. But the US embassy in Dhaka is fully aware of JP’s actual capacities”.

For BLiTZ Hindi edition, please click here