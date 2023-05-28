Jaunpur: Professor suspended for talking obscenely to student, TD college administration constitutes five-member committee

Lucknow : In connection with the viral video of obscene conversation with a girl student in Tilakdhari Singh College, Jaunpur, a meeting of the Management Committee was held in the college campus on Sunday. Taking an important decision, the committee suspended the accused Head of Department (HOD) of Ancient History. Along with this, a five-member committee has also been formed for a detailed investigation of the matter. This committee will investigate and submit its report in 15 days, after which further action will be taken accordingly.

Significantly, Dr. Pradeep Singh, HOD of Ancient History posted at TD College, was video viral while talking obscenely to a girl student. In which he is pressurizing the student to do wrong. The student made a video of this act of the professor. After this, on the evening of May 25, the video went viral on social media, causing a stir. Taking cognizance of that video, the principal of the college, Prof. Alok Singh sought clarification from the accused HOD through e-mail.

Police has registered FIR

On the other hand, taking cognizance of the matter, the TD College outpost in-charge gave a complaint against the professor at Line Bazar police station on the basis of the video clip on Saturday. After which a case was registered against Dr. Pradeep Singh under serious sections. At present, the accused is not coming to the college due to online classes. However, the police have called them for questioning after giving information through e-mail.

Decisions taken in the college management meeting

Manager Raghavendra Pratap Singh called a meeting of the management committee on Sunday against the professor who hurt the dignity of the college. In the meeting held in the college premises, the committee decided to suspend Dr. Pradeep Singh Singh with immediate effect. It was decided to relieve him from the charge of the department and also from the membership of all the committees of the college.

The committee constituted a five-member committee to investigate the matter, in which Prof. Convenor to Om Prakash Singh, Prof. Arun Kumar Chaturvedi, Prof. Abha Singh or Prof. Sushma Singh, Prof. Santosh Kumar Singh and Prof. Shraddha Singh has been included. This committee will submit its inquiry report in 15 days. College Principal Prof. Alok Singh told that as per the decision of the Management Committee, Dr. Pradeep Singh has been suspended. Its report will be sent to the university. A five-member committee has also been formed for the investigation.

