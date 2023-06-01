Jaunpur TD College: First professor made obscene demand from student, now FIR on teacher for student’s misdeeds

Affiliated to Purvanchal University Jaunpur Another shameful incident has come to light from the prestigious Tilakdhari Singh Mahavidyalaya (TD Degree College) of the city. This time the LLB teacher here has been accused of sexually abusing the child. On the complaint of the family members, the police have registered a case against the accused teacher. It is alleged that the teacher called the child home and committed unnatural rape. After returning home, the child informed the family about the matter.

According to the aggrieved party, his family and Santosh Kumar Singh, a teacher at TD Degree College in Jaunpur, live in UP Singh Colony. The teacher had called the boy to his home on Wednesday on the pretext of giving him a book. After this, on reaching the boy, after locking the room, he did obscene acts with him. Tried to force a relationship. Frightened by the incident, the child came home crying and complained to his mother about stomach ache. On being asked by the relatives, he told about the actions of the teacher.

It is being said that after this, when the family members reached the professor’s house, seeing himself trapped, he started apologizing. The relatives gave a complaint to the police in the matter, on the basis of which the police registered a case and took the accused teacher into custody. According to the police, the medical examination of the child has been done.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar, in the case of unnatural rape of an 11-year-old boy, an FIR has been registered against Santosh Kumar Singh, a law department teacher of Degree College, under other sections including the POCSO Act.

Earlier on May 25, the video of Dr. Pradeep Singh, HOD of ancient history in the same college talking obscenely with a girl student went viral. In which he is seen making obscene demands from the student. The student made a video of this act of the professor. After this video went viral, there was a lot of ruckus and people demanded strict action against the accused teacher. Police has registered an FIR in the matter.

Along with this, the college management committee suspended the accused professor. Along with this, a five-member committee has also been formed for a detailed investigation of the matter. This committee will investigate and submit its report in 15 days, after which further action will be taken accordingly.

The special thing is that the LLB teacher, on whom an FIR has been lodged in the case of unnatural rape of a child, has also been said to be a member of the investigation committee in the viral video of an obscene conversation with a girl student. Now questions have started to arise regarding this as well. After this incident, whether he will remain a member of the inquiry committee or not, the management committee will decide in this matter.

