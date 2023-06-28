Javed Pathan of Jharkhand became Icon Actor of the Year, honored with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Gaurav Award 2023

Jharkhand News: Bollywood actor Javed Pathan was honored with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Gaurav Award 2023. The program was organized by Kalyanji Jana, Founder Chairman of Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films Organization at Mukti Foundation Hall, Char Bangla, Andheri West, Mumbai. Javed Pathan received this award for the film NRI Wives, where he was given the title of Icon Actor of the Year. Let us inform that the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Gaurav Award is given to those who give a better message to the society or who have done good work for the society. This award is given to people from all walks of life. Be it in the world of films or in the field of literature, be it an administrative officer in the field of politics.

What was shown in the movie NRI Wives

NRI Wives is a film based on a true domestic story. The film depicts four real-life inspired NRI stories. The name of the third story of these is ‘Desire’, in which Javed Pathan has played the lead role. He is seen in a gray character in this, his character’s name is Gaurav. It is shown in the film that how good people can also show gray shades in adverse circumstances of life. Apart from Javed Pathan, Bhagyashree, Raima Sen, Jugal Hansraj, Sameer Soni, Kiku Sharda, Aditi Govitrikar, Hiten Tejwani are also in important roles in this film. The film was shot in America.

Pathan has also been awarded the India Brand Icon Award

It may be known that Javed Pathan is a resident of Dhanbad, a small town in Jharkhand and is continuously touching the heights of success. Earlier in 2020, he received the India Brand Icon Award. Pathan has so far enthralled the audience with his strong acting in many TV serials, web series and music albums. His acting has been well-liked in many TV shows like Jodha Akbar, Vighnaharta Ganesh, Maharana Pratap, Baalveer and Mahadev.

his recent shows

Recently he played the role of Ahmed Shah Abdali in Punyashlok Ahilya Bai, Sanjay Dutt also played this role in the film Panipat. At the same time, he was in the role of the main villain Tarakasura in Dharma Warrior Garuda, which was loved by the audience. As the lead hero, his first Bollywood film, Horror Love Story, was released on 3 September 2021. She has also worked in Zee Music music videos like ‘Tu Nagar Hai’, ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘Aasmaan’. Apart from this, he was invited as a judge in Miss and Mrs. New Jersey 2018.