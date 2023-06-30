Jawaharlal Darda remained fearless even after being in politics

Pratibha Devi Singh Patil, former President

Babuji’s political life was full of upheavals. He had to face many difficult situations and severe criticisms during this period. But, he faced every difficulty and won over them. He also showed how selfless one can be in politics. I think it is a great feature of him, that he never let party opposition in politics turn into hatred and maintained friendly relations with the leaders of his party as well as opposition parties. In politics, there are many leaders who flow with the flow and change their direction according to the direction of the wind. But, in my long political career, I have seen few such examples,

Which is an exception among such politicians. A prominent name in this is that of senior leader of Maharashtra Congress, Jawaharlal Darda ji, i.e. Babuji. For me, he was not only a political ally, but I also saw him as a relation connecting my in-laws and maternal home. Babuji also maintained this relationship with great intimacy. My mother’s house is Khandesh and in-law’s house is in Amravati. Babuji connected both these provinces through ‘Lokmat’, and in this way I got connected with Babuji from both the sides.

I got to learn from Babuji how to maintain relationships of affection in the hustle and bustle of political life. Babuji was a very open hearted person. After assuming the post of Maharashtra Congress President in the year 1988, my first civilian honor was done by Babuji at Congress Bhawan in Jalgaon. I have not forgotten that occasion even today. The feelings he expressed towards me on this occasion were encouraging for me. The period from 1977 to 1980 was a tough challenge for all the Congress leaders across the country. At that time resigning from the post of MLA, Babuji stood with Indira Gandhi. In the same period, the position of Indira Congress in Maharashtra was very weak. Only a few people stood with the Congress. I have been a witness to the kind of temptations Babuji was given at this time. But, at any such moment, his faith in the Congress never wavered.

Jawaharlal Darda was a creative social worker, efficient and tolerant leader. He made constant efforts to solve social problems. I had heard about Jawaharlal ji, but I had a direct meeting with him only after joining the Congress party. I, and many young workers like me were active in the Congress. Jawaharlal Darda was one of the prominent Congress leaders in Maharashtra at that time. Had to meet him on different occasions like meeting and convention. I still remember his smile. The way a daughter shares all her things with her father, with the same confidence the women workers used to discuss the party organization with Babuji.

Babuji used to pay more attention to the youth. Used to try to remove their needs and problems. Babuji’s political life was not easy. He also had to face criticism. But, he faced every challenge and also emerged victorious. He presented an example that a person can remain selfless even while being in politics. In politics, the opposition of the party was never allowed to turn into personal enmity. Along with his party, he also had intimate relations with the people of the opposition. I am very happy that on the occasion of the birth centenary of Jawaharlal Darda ji, who contributed a lot in the development of Maharashtra, his biography is being published.

(The writer was the President of India from 2007 to 2012)