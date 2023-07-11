Jawaharlal Nehru University and Centurion University to try to boost skills in India

Keeping in view the global status of skills in India, the Central University (JNU) which is the premier institution of India and the Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM) which is the first premier skill university of India. Both these institutes have entered into a Center of Excellence (CoE) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MOSDE) located in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to promote cooperation and skill integration in higher education, academics, research especially action research. have joined hands to enhance understanding and excellence.

JNU and CUTM have signed an MoU today for institutional collaboration through sharing of experiences, best practices and knowledge. The main objective of which is to promote and strengthen academic and research collaboration to provide relevant, appropriate and market driven skills.

This collaboration is very important and noteworthy in view of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. In this, the NEP has laid special emphasis on the integration of vocational education with general education and vocational education through the mainstream. Hence this partnership will help students and learners across the country to acquire various skills as per the requirements of the industries and the needs of the society apart from complying with the core objectives of NEP.

In India, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MOSDE) is already driving this change towards making individuals fit for the jobs of the future. This includes the “Recognition of Prior Learning” (RPL) and the “National Credit Framework” (NCF). NCRF). The Single Meta Framework by the UGC and the recently announced National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF) have been taken care of.

Both the universities have decided to:

§ To collaborate in designing and delivering higher education, academics, research, vocational education and skill development as per NEP 2020.

§ Linkages between School of Languages, Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, School of Biotechnology, School of Physical Sciences, Center for Social Medicine and Community Health and other schools or centers to enhance and integrate skills in higher education to find specific areas of ,

§ -To explore and work closely with community outreach programs that focus on skill integration to enhance employability and entrepreneurship.

§ – To explore the possibilities of joint certificate programs in different industrial groups as per the requirement of the industries and in line with NCRF.

§- To explore the possibility of a pilot center in Delhi close to JNU at the earliest to provide Action Learning and Skill Integrated Certificate and Advancement courses.

§ Involve industry partners to enhance the quality and outcome of teaching and learning.

Speaking on this special occasion – Professor Shantisree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice Chancellor, JNU said – “I congratulate both our staff, Centurion University and the community here. We have signed an MoU today. Which in itself is one of the beginnings of JNU moving into new dimensions. Centurion University is a very different type of private university. Who is more committed to the community and society. JNU is also committed to this. Although we are a central university. We hope that we will be able to do joint programmes. In which we will not only help the marginalized but we will also bring excellence with empathy, equality with equity and inclusion with integrity.

Prof. Supriya Patnaik, Vice-Chancellor, CUTM said- “It is a privilege and honor for all of us and for our Centurion University to collaborate with JNU. Together we hope to explore and work on a series of skill outreach actions across India to implement the National Education Policy, 2020. Integrate the future of skills with the future of education. This association will not only take forward our resolve of skill integration in higher education. It also helps in bridging the huge skill gap between white and blue-collar workers in the country.

At the MoU signing ceremony, Prof. Madan (Director, Skills, CUTM), Monalisha Ghosh (Associate Director, Partnerships, CUTM) and Abhishek Chaturvedi (Director, NCR Operations, Gram Tarang Employability Training Services-GTET). GTET is a Social Enterprise and Skill Outreach arm of CUTM. Which has been jointly established by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and CUTM. Which has trained more than five lakh persons.