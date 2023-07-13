Jawans saved the lives of 285 cows by making a small cot a boat, this flood story is full of courage and adventure

Lucknow : White plastic canes have been tied around the base and side of a small cot so that the cot does not submerge in water. After this, three heifers are made to sit on this cot. A villager pulls the cot made of a boat forward by getting into the water with the help of a small rope. Two soldiers (firemen) of the fire department are walking cautiously holding the cow from behind so that the heifer is safe. If the cot-like boat sinks, they can be saved. This scene, which instills courage to fight and win against the flood, is from Chhaprauli village in Sector 168, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Cattle are being rescued from the Gaushala of this village submerged in Yamuna floods. Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar told that there are 2 Gaushalas in Chhaprauli village, one had 135 and the other had 150 cattle. With the help of the local people, the fire service department has saved most of the cattle. Due to increase in the water level in Yamuna river, there has been flood in this area. We hope that within an hour we will rescue the rest of the trapped cattle. A day before this, under the direction of Commander-in-Chief Dr. Satish Kumar, due to excessive rain water flooding on Nanakpuram Janata Road in Saharanpur, the cattle were safely taken to a safe place by disaster friends by doing relief and rescue work.

More than 65 projects underway in flood affected areas

Uttar Pradesh’s Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh says that sensitive areas are being visited regarding the government’s preparations for the flood and relief and rescue work. Balrampur and Shravasti have been visited. More than 65 projects are underway in flood affected areas. Close to 75% of these projects have been completed. Some projects are 100% completed. Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh claims that “we will not allow any kind of harm to villages, poor and farmers. CM Yogi has held several meetings. Officials are alert”

National Highway made swimming bridge in Kannauj

Due to rain water on the National Highway in Kannauj, there was so much waterlogging that people converted it into a swimming pool. The photo of using the National Highway as a swimming pool is also going viral on social media. Memes are being made. Kannauj is a city situated in the basin of the Ganges. And the Yamuna river is in spate in Mathura. Mathura SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey says “The water level of Yamuna river is rising due to rains in Uttarakhand. All police stations along the river bank have been instructed to step up vigil in the area. Coordination with other agencies is also being established.” So that people can be evacuated immediately in case of waterlogging.

Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh

The water of many rivers including Yamuna overflowed on the main roads. Water experts urged to stay indoors and not go out unless necessary. IMD’s daily bulletin states that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

Allocation of Rs 812 crore to Uttar Pradesh

The central government on Wednesday got an allocation of Rs 812 crore to Uttar Pradesh for the State Disaster Response Fund. This amount has been released as per the recommendations of the Union Home Ministry. In view of the heavy rains across the country, the guidelines have been relaxed and the amount has been released as immediate assistance to the states without waiting for the utilization certificate of the amount provided to the states in the previous financial year.As per the recommendation of the Finance Commission The annual central contribution is released in two equal instalments. As per the guidelines, funds are released on receipt of the utilization certificate of the amount released in the previous installment and a report from the State Government on the activities carried out by the State Disaster Response Fund.