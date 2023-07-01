jdu national president lalan singh wrote letter to pm narendra modi on twitter mdn | Bihar: JDU National President Lalan Singh wrote a letter to PM Modi on Twitter, said

JDU National President Lalan Singh has tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet. Tagging him, Lalan Singh has written, Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in your reaction to the meeting of opposition parties held in Patna on 23 June, you and your cabinet members have called it a photo session. Your reaction was shocking because in your 9 years of rule you have only done photo ops during your foreign visits. That too in different poses and you have been calling it your achievement! You have been telling your photo session to increase the country’s prestige, you should introspect because the people of this country want to hear from their prime minister on the rising inflation, unemployment and deteriorating economy, which they are not able to hear from your mouth. Is.